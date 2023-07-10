COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A fishing accident in Covington County has claimed the life of a Crenshaw County man.

Officials say the body of Woodrow R. Smith, 79, of Dozier was recovered from the Conecuh River near Gantt Lake in Covington County on Saturday morning.

They believe Smith was fishing overnight and was found approximately 30 yards downstream from his vessel without a personal flotation device (PFD) on. Officials add that the marine-related incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

This case remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division.