Crash on Alabama interstate claims life of toddler law enforcement says was ‘unrestrained’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a crash Friday claimed the life of a toddler and caused injuries to one other person.

At 9:50 a.m. Friday morning, a 2010 Toyota Camry traveling on I-59 left the roadway and crossed the median into opposite lanes of traffic. The Camry was struck by a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Camry, 33-year-old Tenisha Rochae Timmons of Gadsden, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, ALEA reports. The toddler, who ALEA says was also “unrestrained,” was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain injuries, and Timmons was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred seven miles south of Reece City on Interstate 59 near Alabama 77. ALEA will continue to investigate.

