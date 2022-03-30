CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a crash that caused a road closure in Conecuh County.

The crash has closed all lanes of U.S. 84 near Conecuh County Road 15 in the Belleville area, according to a news release from ALEA.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and passenger car. Currently, is unknown if anyone suffered any injuries from the crash.

ALEA troopers are on the scene and will continue to investigate the crash.

