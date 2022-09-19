ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A crash involving two semis has closed one lane of Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened Monday, Sept. 19 at I-65 near the 51-mile marker in Escambia County. The crash involved two tractor trailers, according to the release.

Currently, it is not known if anyone was injured in the crash or when the left lane will reopen.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.