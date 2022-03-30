CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders were called to a crash Wednesday, March 30 at Highway 69 in Jackson.

The crash involves at least one overturned car and a tree was reported to be down near the crash.

Emergency Management Agency Director Roy Waite confirmed that people were injured during the crash. Currently, it is unknown how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.