COVID study: Alabama least safe state

(WKRG) — Alabama is the least safe state in the nation for COVID-19, according to a new study released Thursday.

The study by personal finance website WalletHub looked at how well the 50 states and the District of Columbia have kept the pandemic under control and how much they are vaccinating. Alabama fared poorly in all metrics examined: rates of COVID-19, transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Alabama has the nation’s worst death rate, third worst transmission rate, fourth worst vaccination rate, and seventh worst hospitalization rate.

Florida was deemed the 30th safest state. Mississippi the 45th.

The study says the safest states are Alaska, North Dakota, and Hawaii.

See the full report here.