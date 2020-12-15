COVID-19 vaccines arrive at UAB, Birmingham VA, other hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After months of being in development, COVID-19 vaccines have now arrived in Birmingham, specifically at UAB Hospital, Cullman Regional and the Birmingham VA Medical Center.

The news was confirmed Tuesday morning by UAB on social media.

“A light in this pandemic tunnel is here: the anticipated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have arrived at @uabmedicine, are now safely stored, and will be prepped for administering later this week,” a tweet from UAB stated. “More to come.”

The Birmingham VA has also confirmed that vaccines arrived at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and that they hope to begin administering it sometime this afternoon. Staff have previously said that the VA would be receiving an initial 1,000 doses.

The VA says high risk veterans and healthcare personnel will start receiving vaccinations starting Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Cullman Regional announced it had administered its first vaccine just before 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The vaccine went to nurse Donna Snow. She has been working on the frontlines for 42 years and calls the coronavirus “scary.”

“The care required for these patients is challenging,” Snow said. “Not only do the clinical staff have to take more time to dress in the protective gear, but the care of the patients takes more time as well.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state will receive and initial allocation of 40,950 Pfizer vaccines. 13 health systems and 15 different locations will have these initial vaccines.