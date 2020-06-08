COVID-19 deaths in Alabama up 58-percent since state began reopening process

COVID-19 cases and deaths in Alabama have skyrocketed since Gov. Kay Ivey transitioned the state from a “stay at home” program to a “safer at home” program.

The state’s lockdown ended April 30. At that point, Alabama had 6,943 cases. In the five weeks that followed, May 1-June 5, the state added 13,223 cases. That is a 90-percent increase.

The amount of testing being done also increased dramatically after May 1, so a better barometer of coronavirus strength is the number of COVID-19 deaths. Through April 30, Alabama experienced 267 deaths. In the five weeks from May 1 to June 5, the state recorded 421 deaths. That is a 58-percent increase.