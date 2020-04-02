COVID-19: Comparing Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi

Twice as many people in Florida, by percentage, have been tested for COVID-19 than in Alabama and Mississippi, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The numbers, as of 8:15 pm CDT Wednesday also show twice as many people, by percentage, in Mississippi are testing positive for coronavirus than in Florida.
ALABAMA
Tested: 7,774
% of Population Tested: .16-percent
Positive: 1,077
% of tested with positive result: 13.85-percent
Hospitalized: n/a
Deaths: 26
FLORIDA
Tested: 67,719
% of Population Tested: .31-percent
Positive: 6,955
% of tested with positive result: 10.27-percent
Hospitalized: 949
Deaths: 87
MISSISSIPPI
Tested: 4,785
% of Population Tested: .16-percent
Positive: 1,073
% of tested with positive result: 22.42-percent
Hospitalized: 332
Deaths: 22
DEATHS PER 1,000,000
Mississippi: 7.3
Alabama: 5.3
Florida: 4.0