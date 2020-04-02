COVID-19: Comparing Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Twice as many people in Florida, by percentage, have been tested for COVID-19 than in Alabama and Mississippi, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The numbers, as of 8:15 pm CDT Wednesday also show twice as many people, by percentage, in Mississippi are testing positive for coronavirus than in Florida.

ALABAMA

Tested: 7,774

% of Population Tested: .16-percent

Positive: 1,077

% of tested with positive result: 13.85-percent

Hospitalized: n/a

Deaths: 26

FLORIDA

Tested: 67,719

% of Population Tested: .31-percent

Positive: 6,955

% of tested with positive result: 10.27-percent

Hospitalized: 949

Deaths: 87

MISSISSIPPI

Tested: 4,785

% of Population Tested: .16-percent

Positive: 1,073

% of tested with positive result: 22.42-percent

Hospitalized: 332

Deaths: 22

DEATHS PER 1,000,000

Mississippi: 7.3

Alabama: 5.3

Florida: 4.0