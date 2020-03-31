COVID-19 cases jump to 952, 13 deaths from the virus confirmed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Carnival Cruise Lines will begin disembarking some crew members who are not considered essential to the ship's operation. There are nearly 900 crew members stationed on the Fantasy in Mobile. All crew members will remain on the ship. This information was confirmed by Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen.

Carnival extended a pause in operations through May 11th. You can read more about that decision and how it impacts travelers here.