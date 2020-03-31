COVID-19 cases jump to 952, 13 deaths from the virus confirmed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 952 cases of coronavirus in the state. There are 48 cases in Mobile County, 18 cases in Baldwin County, 1 case in Escambia County, and 3 cases in Washington County. The department is reporting 18 deaths in the state but 13 directly connected to the illness.
