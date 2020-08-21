Couple charged in ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death plead not guilty to federal kidnapping charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The couple accused of kidnapping and murdering Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney last year have pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping charges against them.

During an arraignment hearing Thursday, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap McKinney, a 3-year-old girl who was taken during a party at the Tom Brown Village housing project last October. Her body was found 10 days later in a dumpster in Jefferson County.

Stallworth and Brown are also charged with capital murder in McKinney’s death.

