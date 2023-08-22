FRUITDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most folks around Fruitdale know her as Shawna McIlwain. She and her husband’s chart-topping success in country music has allowed them to tour the world, but soon she’s coming back to rural Washington County.

She graduated from Fruitdale High School in 1996, skyrocketing to fame in 2011 alongside her husband Keifer Thompson with an album that made country music duo ‘Thompson Square’ a household name. Now, the award-winning couple will be on campus Oct. 21 for a special acoustic performance to raise money for the school.

“We’re looking for a big turnout, and we’re very thankful for Thompson Square, and all they’re doing for our school here,” principal Curt Stagner said.

Stagner said the benefit concert will help with a lot of repairs and future projects. The agricultural building is still ripped apart and left untouched since last November’s EF-1 tornado tore across this small town and Fruitdale High School. Metal awnings are destroyed and Stagner said they’re still waiting on insurance money to fix some of the damage. Hurricane Zeta in 2020 also caused a lot of problems, and he’d like to get started on the work soon.

“The sooner the better, but we’re getting them done as fast as we can as we get the money raised and contractors on site,” he explained.

This year, Fruitdale High School turns 100 years old, and he said ongoing maintenance is also adding up.

All proceeds from the concert will go right back to the school. He said he expects more than a thousand tickets to sell quickly.

“We thank everybody for everything they’ve done, and we hope to have a big turnout and thanks for the support,” Stagner said.

Tickets went on sale Sunday. Click here for more information.