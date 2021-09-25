Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Alabama

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Bibb County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 52.6% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 616 (138 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (6,464 fully vaccinated)

— 30.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#49. Escambia County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 51.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.7% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 611 (224 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (10,781 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#48. Hale County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.0% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 423 (62 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (7,476 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#47. Clay County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 416 (55 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (4,559 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#46. Tallapoosa County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 107.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 728 (294 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (13,337 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#45. Marion County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 41.0% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 788 (234 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (9,048 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#44. Chilton County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.7% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 333 (148 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (12,882 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#43. Monroe County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.2% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 444 (92 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (7,455 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#42. Greene County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.9% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 259 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (3,232 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#41. Bullock County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.6% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 238 (24 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (4,247 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#40. Geneva County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 693 (182 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (8,358 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#39. Randolph County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 581 (132 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (6,195 fully vaccinated)

— 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#38. Crenshaw County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 610 (84 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (3,908 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#37. Butler County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 519 (101 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (6,350 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#36. Franklin County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.9% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 411 (129 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (11,474 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#35. Blount County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 477 (276 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.2% (14,601 fully vaccinated)

— 39.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#34. Autauga County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 349 (195 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (18,358 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#33. Colbert County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 380 (210 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (22,615 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#32. Barbour County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 352 (87 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (8,517 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#31. Dallas County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 107.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.1% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 263 (98 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (12,871 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#30. Walker County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.4% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 639 (406 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (24,965 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#29. Chambers County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 541 (180 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.9% (8,628 fully vaccinated)

— 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#28. Pike County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 577 (191 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (11,176 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#27. Covington County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 586 (217 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (11,778 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#26. Marshall County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.4% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 524 (507 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (35,889 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#25. DeKalb County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (88.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.5% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 463 (331 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.9% (19,227 fully vaccinated)

— 35.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#24. Coffee County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 122.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.2% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 388 (203 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (16,710 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#23. Talladega County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (86.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.5% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 730 (584 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (24,564 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#22. Dale County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 118.0% (85.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.9% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 525 (258 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (21,354 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#21. Montgomery County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 294 (667 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (96,720 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#20. Marengo County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 313 (59 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (8,660 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#19. Tuscaloosa County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 441 (923 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (76,589 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#18. Shelby County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 443 (964 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (65,013 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#17. Limestone County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 516 (510 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (30,310 fully vaccinated)

— 26.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#16. Mobile County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 269 (1,112 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (167,201 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#15. Jackson County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.5% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 591 (305 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (20,510 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#14. Morgan County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 108.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.1% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 478 (572 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (43,485 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#13. St. Clair County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 562 (503 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (28,927 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#12. Baldwin County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 105.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.9% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 298 (665 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (92,738 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#11. Conecuh County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 456 (55 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (4,187 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#10. Jefferson County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 336 (2,210 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (314,894 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#9. Etowah County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 491 (502 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (34,290 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#8. Madison County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 394 (1,470 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (189,090 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#7. Lauderdale County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 472 (438 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (36,564 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#6. Cullman County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 707 (592 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (27,331 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#5. Russell County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 205 (119 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (18,036 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#4. Lee County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 93% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 407 (670 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (54,329 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#3. Calhoun County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,004 (1,141 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (43,419 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#2. Houston County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 101.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 543 (575 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (37,631 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#1. Fayette County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.2% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 21.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 77.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 442 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (4,719 fully vaccinated)

— 30.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama