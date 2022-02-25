The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 24 reached 942,985 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Cherokee County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 51.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 157 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (7,929 fully vaccinated)

— -39.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#49. Bullock County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 51.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 79 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#48. Sumter County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 51.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,038 (129 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (6,212 fully vaccinated)

— -0.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#47. Fayette County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 767 (125 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (5,625 fully vaccinated)

— -31.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#46. Clay County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.9% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 166 (22 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (5,448 fully vaccinated)

— -17.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#45. Greene County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.6% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 567 (46 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (4,060 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#44. Hale County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.6% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 539 (79 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (8,867 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#43. Butler County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.6% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.4% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 129 (25 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (7,565 fully vaccinated)

— -22.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#42. Dallas County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.6% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.9% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 196 (73 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (16,546 fully vaccinated)

— -11.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#41. Winston County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.6% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 347 (82 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.7% (5,135 fully vaccinated)

— -56.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#40. Blount County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 41.2% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 72.9% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 195 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (18,059 fully vaccinated)

— -37.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#39. Tallapoosa County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 41.2% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 91.7% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 146 (59 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (15,378 fully vaccinated)

— -24.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#38. Monroe County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.7% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (27 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (8,935 fully vaccinated)

— -14.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#37. Franklin County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.3% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 201 (63 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (13,512 fully vaccinated)

— -14.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#36. Marion County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 222 (66 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (10,674 fully vaccinated)

— -28.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#35. Conecuh County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 91 (11 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#34. Pike County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 112 (37 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (13,716 fully vaccinated)

— -17.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#33. Bibb County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 129 (29 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (7,665 fully vaccinated)

— -31.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#32. Jackson County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 79.2% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 176 (91 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (25,067 fully vaccinated)

— -3.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#31. Russell County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.1% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 78 (45 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (23,271 fully vaccinated)

— -20.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#30. Geneva County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 137 (36 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (10,471 fully vaccinated)

— -20.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#29. Walker County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.2% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 106.3% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 220 (140 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (29,609 fully vaccinated)

— -7.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#28. DeKalb County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 154 (110 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (23,788 fully vaccinated)

— -33.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#27. Covington County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 66.7% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 184 (68 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (13,963 fully vaccinated)

— -24.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#26. Dale County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 75.0% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 118 (58 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (23,157 fully vaccinated)

— -6.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#25. Crenshaw County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 109 (15 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#24. Barbour County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.8% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 69 (17 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#23. Colbert County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 66.7% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 183 (101 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (26,238 fully vaccinated)

— -5.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#22. Limestone County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 58.3% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 184 (182 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (38,090 fully vaccinated)

— -23.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#21. Talladega County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 85.4% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 199 (159 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (28,892 fully vaccinated)

— -27.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#20. Tuscaloosa County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.9% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 89.6% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 321 (672 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (90,007 fully vaccinated)

— -14.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#19. Marengo County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.5% more availability than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,490 (281 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (10,157 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#18. Marshall County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.9% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 75.0% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 103 (100 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (43,563 fully vaccinated)

— -10.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#17. Coffee County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 96 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (24,370 fully vaccinated)

— -7.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#16. Autauga County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 102.1% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 165 (92 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (24,173 fully vaccinated)

— -13.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#15. Morgan County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 112.5% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 160 (191 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (51,592 fully vaccinated)

— -14.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#14. Shelby County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 77.1% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 158 (345 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (77,765 fully vaccinated)

— -28.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#13. Montgomery County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 97.9% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 104 (235 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (115,700 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#12. Cullman County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.8% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 171 (143 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (31,671 fully vaccinated)

— -24.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#11. Etowah County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.2% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 104.2% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 198 (202 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (41,409 fully vaccinated)

— -19.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#10. Baldwin County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.2% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 106.3% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 116 (260 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (111,655 fully vaccinated)

— -0.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#9. Chambers County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.1% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 48% full in Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 99 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (10,254 fully vaccinated)

— -38.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#8. Lauderdale County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.1% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 60.4% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 173 (160 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (42,627 fully vaccinated)

— -8.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#7. Calhoun County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 104.2% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 174 (198 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (52,478 fully vaccinated)

— -7.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#6. Jefferson County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 93.8% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 109 (717 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (375,536 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#5. Mobile County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.5% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 77.1% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 162 (671 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (201,889 fully vaccinated)

— -2.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#4. Madison County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.9% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 95.8% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 177 (661 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (227,012 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#3. Houston County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.4% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 103.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 114.6% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 150 (159 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (45,099 fully vaccinated)

— -15.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#2. Lee County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.9% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 83.3% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 82 (135 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (65,019 fully vaccinated)

— -21.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#1. St. Clair County, AL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.6% more full than Alabama overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 93.8% more full than Alabama overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (116 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (34,550 fully vaccinated)

— -23.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama