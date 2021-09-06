ALABAMA (WKRG) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of August 30, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Jackson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 467 (241 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,785 (8,149 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (123 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (18,375 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#49. Cherokee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (125 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,162 (2,400 total cases)

— 35.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (49 total deaths)

— 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.3% (6,373 fully vaccinated)

— 36.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#48. Lawrence County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (159 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,265 (3,709 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (100 total deaths)

— 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (11,707 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#47. Escambia County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 486 (178 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,429 (5,652 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (89 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.0% (9,158 fully vaccinated)

— 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#46. Dallas County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (181 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,421 (4,248 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (167 total deaths)

— 80.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (11,546 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#45. Clarke County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (115 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,577 (4,152 total cases)

— 24.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (68 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (8,660 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#44. Montgomery County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (1,110 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,241 (29,989 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (638 total deaths)

— 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (89,272 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#43. Lauderdale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 492 (456 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,780 (11,851 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (258 total deaths)

— 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (33,938 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#42. Lowndes County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (48 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,338 (1,589 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (55 total deaths)

— 126.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (3,544 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#41. Henry County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 500 (86 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,141 (2,605 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (45 total deaths)

— 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (5,734 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#40. Limestone County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (499 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,566 (12,430 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (171 total deaths)

— 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (27,747 fully vaccinated)

— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#39. DeKalb County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (361 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,077 (10,782 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (208 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.5% (16,831 fully vaccinated)

— 38.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#38. Houston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (559 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,714 (14,521 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (316 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (34,214 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#37. Coosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (57 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,036 (1,390 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (31 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (3,339 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#36. Chilton County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 536 (238 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,515 (5,560 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (120 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.6% (11,379 fully vaccinated)

— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#35. Elmore County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 537 (436 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,695 (12,746 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (234 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (26,772 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#34. Etowah County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (550 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,601 (16,977 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (389 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (30,542 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#33. Butler County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (105 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,305 (2,782 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (74 total deaths)

— 53.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.3% (5,706 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#32. Cleburne County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 543 (81 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,394 (1,848 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (46 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.9% (3,412 fully vaccinated)

— 39.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#31. Marengo County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (103 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,740 (2,969 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (69 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (7,478 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#30. Perry County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 549 (49 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,885 (1,239 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (28 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (3,294 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#29. Coffee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 566 (296 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,068 (7,887 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (145 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (14,879 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#28. Franklin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 571 (179 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,552 (5,191 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (89 total deaths)

— 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (10,366 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#27. Madison County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 588 (2,193 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,652 (43,453 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (552 total deaths)

— 40.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (177,974 fully vaccinated)

— 25.2% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#26. Winston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 588 (139 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,939 (3,530 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (77 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.2% (3,827 fully vaccinated)

— 57.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#25. Marion County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (175 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,656 (4,057 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (110 total deaths)

— 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (8,125 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#24. Geneva County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 594 (156 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,818 (3,630 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (90 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.6% (7,506 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#23. Talladega County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (479 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,139 (10,508 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (194 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (22,448 fully vaccinated)

— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#22. Tallapoosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (242 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,598 (5,489 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (161 total deaths)

— 60.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (12,209 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#21. Barbour County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (148 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,234 (3,020 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (65 total deaths)

— 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (7,564 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#20. Bibb County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (137 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,299 (3,426 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (71 total deaths)

— 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (5,832 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#19. Autauga County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (346 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,495 (8,657 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (118 total deaths)

— 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (16,729 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#18. Cullman County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (521 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,656 (12,277 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (218 total deaths)

— 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (24,600 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#17. Shelby County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (1,366 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,593 (31,769 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (276 total deaths)

— 49.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (58,740 fully vaccinated)

— 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#16. Morgan County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (760 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,381 (17,211 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (296 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (40,161 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#15. Blount County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (367 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,720 (8,512 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (144 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.1% (12,753 fully vaccinated)

— 42.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#14. Jefferson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (4,183 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,155 (99,807 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (1,647 total deaths)

— 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (292,611 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#13. Calhoun County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (739 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,506 (17,616 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (351 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (38,806 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#12. Baldwin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (1,495 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,635 (32,671 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (381 total deaths)

— 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (82,498 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#11. Greene County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 703 (57 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,919 (1,129 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (39 total deaths)

— 93.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (2,972 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#10. Mobile County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (2,983 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,237 (62,959 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (1,026 total deaths)

— 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (149,100 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#9. Crenshaw County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (101 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,769 (2,034 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (60 total deaths)

— 75.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (3,583 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#8. St. Clair County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 743 (665 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,537 (13,012 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (258 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.7% (25,669 fully vaccinated)

— 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#7. Randolph County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 757 (172 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,827 (2,460 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (53 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.1% (5,699 fully vaccinated)

— 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#6. Conecuh County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 762 (92 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,704 (1,533 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (35 total deaths)

— 16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (3,826 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#5. Marshall County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (773 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,925 (15,411 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (248 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (31,409 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#4. Dale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (400 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,011 (7,381 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (135 total deaths)

— 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (19,433 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#3. Hale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (128 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,210 (2,668 total cases)

— 28.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 546 (80 total deaths)

— 119.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (6,813 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#2. Monroe County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 912 (189 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,047 (2,705 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (42 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (6,344 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#1. Clay County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 944 (125 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,824 (1,962 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (60 total deaths)

— 81.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (4,009 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama