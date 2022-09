Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Aug. 31 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 94.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.5% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Aug. 30, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Chilton County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (112 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,280 (12,120 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (212 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (16,422 fully vaccinated)



#49. Fayette County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (41 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,027 (5,384 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (97 total deaths)

— 45.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (5,820 fully vaccinated)



#48. Dallas County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (96 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,559 (9,879 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 675 (251 total deaths)

— 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (17,284 fully vaccinated)



#47. Cherokee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (68 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,160 (5,805 total cases)

— 26.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (87 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (8,260 fully vaccinated)



#46. Baldwin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (581 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,712 (64,095 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (693 total deaths)

— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (116,323 fully vaccinated)



#45. Montgomery County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (591 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,726 (65,060 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (975 total deaths)

— 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (121,419 fully vaccinated)



#44. Crenshaw County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (36 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,056 (4,277 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 741 (102 total deaths)

— 81.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (4,836 fully vaccinated)



#43. Lee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (437 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,203 (43,115 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (347 total deaths)

— 48.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (67,805 fully vaccinated)



#42. Calhoun County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (311 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,457 (35,737 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 563 (640 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (54,560 fully vaccinated)



#41. Chambers County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (94 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,470 (9,800 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (165 total deaths)

— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (10,789 fully vaccinated)



#40. Monroe County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (60 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,166 (6,047 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (81 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (9,183 fully vaccinated)



#39. Coffee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (153 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,848 (15,623 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (237 total deaths)

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (25,070 fully vaccinated)



#38. Shelby County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (641 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,620 (68,837 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (465 total deaths)

— 47.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (80,645 fully vaccinated)



#37. Marion County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (88 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,705 (9,122 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (153 total deaths)

— 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (10,995 fully vaccinated)



#36. Tuscaloosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (633 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,488 (63,829 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (804 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (93,310 fully vaccinated)



#35. Houston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (322 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,800 (29,435 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (518 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (46,674 fully vaccinated)



#34. Jefferson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (2,007 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,401 (213,383 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (2,409 total deaths)

— 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (393,649 fully vaccinated)



#33. Winston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (73 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,499 (8,388 total cases)

— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (134 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.3% (5,272 fully vaccinated)



#32. Macon County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (57 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,509 (4,609 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (86 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (8,889 fully vaccinated)



#31. St. Clair County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (282 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,365 (28,971 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (425 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (35,707 fully vaccinated)



#30. Madison County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (1,183 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,974 (104,317 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (993 total deaths)

— 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (237,530 fully vaccinated)



#29. Elmore County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (263 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,211 (26,970 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (354 total deaths)

— 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (38,502 fully vaccinated)



#28. Lowndes County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (33 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,711 (2,987 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 823 (80 total deaths)

— 101.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (5,120 fully vaccinated)



#27. Perry County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (31 new cases, +107% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,863 (2,397 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (47 total deaths)

— 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (4,423 fully vaccinated)



#26. Bullock County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (35 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,879 (2,715 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (54 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (5,618 fully vaccinated)



#25. Lamar County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (48 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,779 (4,249 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (66 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (6,187 fully vaccinated)



#24. Dale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (174 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,505 (15,000 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (236 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (23,868 fully vaccinated)



#23. Wilcox County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (37 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,160 (3,336 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (48 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (5,674 fully vaccinated)



#22. Pike County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (119 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,787 (8,539 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (137 total deaths)

— 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (14,226 fully vaccinated)



#21. Henry County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (62 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,648 (5,273 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (78 total deaths)

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (7,931 fully vaccinated)



#20. Butler County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (72 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,044 (5,843 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (129 total deaths)

— 62.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (7,825 fully vaccinated)



#19. Jackson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (194 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,090 (16,567 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (246 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (26,005 fully vaccinated)



#18. Tallapoosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (152 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,375 (13,069 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (244 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (15,811 fully vaccinated)



#17. Barbour County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (97 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,938 (6,650 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (101 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (11,509 fully vaccinated)



#16. Cullman County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (330 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,420 (27,995 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (373 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (32,435 fully vaccinated)



#15. Limestone County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (395 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,915 (28,601 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (299 total deaths)

— 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (39,122 fully vaccinated)



#14. Franklin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (127 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,207 (10,728 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (140 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (13,988 fully vaccinated)



#13. Pickens County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (82 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,127 (5,805 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (106 total deaths)

— 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (10,133 fully vaccinated)



#12. Lawrence County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (142 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,090 (8,590 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (168 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (15,722 fully vaccinated)



#11. Coosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (48 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,698 (3,380 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (59 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (4,415 fully vaccinated)



#10. Lauderdale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (419 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,617 (27,464 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (404 total deaths)

— 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (44,150 fully vaccinated)



#9. Walker County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (305 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,762 (21,446 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 718 (456 total deaths)

— 75.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (30,612 fully vaccinated)



#8. Morgan County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (603 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,634 (41,450 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (525 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (53,073 fully vaccinated)



#7. Marshall County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (490 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,074 (30,072 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (399 total deaths)

— 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (45,092 fully vaccinated)



#6. Colbert County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (281 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,277 (18,935 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (266 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (26,943 fully vaccinated)



#5. Bibb County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 558 (125 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,558 (7,291 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (105 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.8% (8,010 fully vaccinated)



#4. DeKalb County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 573 (410 new cases, +165% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,044 (20,770 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (334 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (24,777 fully vaccinated)



#3. Randolph County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 621 (141 new cases, +355% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,095 (5,702 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (75 total deaths)

— 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (7,641 fully vaccinated)



#2. Clay County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 725 (96 new cases, +146% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,081 (4,643 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 635 (84 total deaths)

— 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (5,681 fully vaccinated)



#1. Talladega County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (599 new cases, +131% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,044 (25,628 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (381 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (29,783 fully vaccinated)