See where your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state. (Photo: Getty Images)

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Aug. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 93.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Aug. 23, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Baldwin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (492 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,452 (63,514 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (693 total deaths)

— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (116,239 fully vaccinated)

#49. Lee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (372 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,937 (42,678 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (347 total deaths)

— 48.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (67,713 fully vaccinated)

#48. Montgomery County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (533 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,465 (64,469 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (975 total deaths)

— 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (121,289 fully vaccinated)

#47. Marshall County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (227 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,568 (29,582 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (399 total deaths)

— 0.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (45,029 fully vaccinated)

#46. Shelby County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (517 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,325 (68,196 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (465 total deaths)

— 47.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (80,575 fully vaccinated)

#45. Mobile County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (1,016 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,265 (125,058 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (1,698 total deaths)

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (210,620 fully vaccinated)

#44. Houston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (265 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,496 (29,113 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 488 (517 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (46,632 fully vaccinated)

#43. Autauga County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (141 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,975 (17,864 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (222 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (25,106 fully vaccinated)

#42. Lawrence County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (84 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,659 (8,448 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (168 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (15,709 fully vaccinated)

#41. Henry County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (44 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,288 (5,211 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (78 total deaths)

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (7,928 fully vaccinated)

#40. Washington County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (42 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,991 (4,080 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (59 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (7,611 fully vaccinated)

#39. Fayette County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (42 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,775 (5,343 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (97 total deaths)

— 45.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (5,817 fully vaccinated)

#38. Macon County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (48 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,194 (4,552 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (86 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (8,883 fully vaccinated)

#37. Lowndes County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (26 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,372 (2,954 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 823 (80 total deaths)

— 101.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (5,115 fully vaccinated)

#36. Tuscaloosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (561 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,186 (63,196 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (804 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (93,215 fully vaccinated)

#35. Blount County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (156 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,300 (16,365 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (251 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (18,720 fully vaccinated)

#34. Etowah County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (278 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,263 (30,949 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 645 (660 total deaths)

— 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (42,725 fully vaccinated)

#33. Jefferson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (1,834 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,096 (211,376 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (2,409 total deaths)

— 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (393,159 fully vaccinated)

#32. Conecuh County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (34 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,933 (3,250 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 597 (72 total deaths)

— 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (5,385 fully vaccinated)

#31. Geneva County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (77 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,475 (7,218 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 628 (165 total deaths)

— 53.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (10,724 fully vaccinated)

#30. Chambers County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (98 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,187 (9,706 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (165 total deaths)

— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (10,774 fully vaccinated)

#29. Clay County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (39 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,356 (4,547 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 635 (84 total deaths)

— 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (5,675 fully vaccinated)

#28. Crenshaw County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (41 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,794 (4,241 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 741 (102 total deaths)

— 81.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (4,828 fully vaccinated)

#27. Jackson County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (161 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,715 (16,373 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (246 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (25,988 fully vaccinated)

#26. Madison County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (1,190 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,657 (103,134 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (993 total deaths)

— 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (237,307 fully vaccinated)

#25. Talladega County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (259 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,295 (25,029 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (381 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (29,766 fully vaccinated)

#24. St. Clair County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (290 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,050 (28,689 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (425 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (35,684 fully vaccinated)

#23. Tallapoosa County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (131 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,999 (12,917 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (244 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (15,804 fully vaccinated)

#22. Limestone County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (322 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,515 (28,206 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (299 total deaths)

— 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (39,087 fully vaccinated)

#21. Coffee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (171 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,556 (15,470 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (237 total deaths)

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (25,050 fully vaccinated)

#20. Calhoun County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (371 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,183 (35,426 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 563 (640 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (54,516 fully vaccinated)

#19. Monroe County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (68 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,877 (5,987 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (81 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (9,179 fully vaccinated)

#18. Cherokee County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (87 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,900 (5,737 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (87 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (8,254 fully vaccinated)

#17. Elmore County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 345 (280 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,887 (26,707 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (354 total deaths)

— 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (38,462 fully vaccinated)

#16. Lauderdale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (327 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,166 (27,045 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (404 total deaths)

— 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (44,132 fully vaccinated)

#15. Marion County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (105 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,408 (9,034 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (153 total deaths)

— 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (10,986 fully vaccinated)

#14. Pickens County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (71 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,716 (5,723 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (106 total deaths)

— 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (10,117 fully vaccinated)

#13. Franklin County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (113 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,802 (10,601 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (140 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (13,982 fully vaccinated)

#12. Lamar County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (52 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,431 (4,201 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (66 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (6,180 fully vaccinated)

#11. Dale County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (191 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,151 (14,826 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (236 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (23,847 fully vaccinated)

#10. Cullman County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (330 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,026 (27,665 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (373 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (32,415 fully vaccinated)

#9. Barbour County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 405 (100 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,545 (6,553 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (101 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (11,498 fully vaccinated)

#8. Bibb County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (96 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,000 (7,166 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (105 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (7,993 fully vaccinated)

#7. Butler County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (87 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,674 (5,771 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (129 total deaths)

— 62.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (7,821 fully vaccinated)

#6. Wilcox County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (47 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,804 (3,299 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (48 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (5,671 fully vaccinated)

#5. Morgan County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (549 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,130 (40,847 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (525 total deaths)

— 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (53,054 fully vaccinated)

#4. Winston County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (109 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,190 (8,315 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (134 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.3% (5,269 fully vaccinated)

#3. Pike County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (169 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,427 (8,420 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (137 total deaths)

— 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (14,220 fully vaccinated)

#2. Colbert County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 539 (298 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,768 (18,654 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (266 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (26,928 fully vaccinated)

#1. Walker County, AL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (373 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,282 (21,141 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 718 (456 total deaths)

— 75.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (30,591 fully vaccinated)

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.