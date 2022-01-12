(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Russell County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (549 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,977 (8,101 total cases)

— 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (68 total deaths)

— 65.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (22,121 fully vaccinated)

#49. Walker County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 957 (608 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,040 (13,365 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 617 (392 total deaths)

— 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (28,833 fully vaccinated)

#48. Chilton County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (468 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,926 (7,964 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (175 total deaths)

— 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (15,384 fully vaccinated)

#47. Marshall County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (1,019 new cases, +163% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,313 (20,625 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (329 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (42,163 fully vaccinated)

#46. Marengo County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,055 (199 new cases, +143% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,774 (3,730 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (93 total deaths)

— 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (9,826 fully vaccinated)

#45. Dale County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,070 (526 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,363 (10,013 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (198 total deaths)

— 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (25,443 fully vaccinated)

#44. Etowah County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,085 (1,110 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,451 (21,938 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (530 total deaths)

— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (40,332 fully vaccinated)

#43. Calhoun County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,089 (1,237 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,888 (24,866 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (535 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (51,585 fully vaccinated)

#42. Pike County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,120 (371 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,706 (5,863 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (112 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (13,173 fully vaccinated)

#41. Coffee County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,137 (595 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,009 (10,473 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (201 total deaths)

— 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (20,045 fully vaccinated)

#40. Choctaw County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,144 (144 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,326 (1,174 total cases)

— 53.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (30 total deaths)

— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (7,950 fully vaccinated)

#39. Cullman County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,150 (963 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,605 (18,098 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (315 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (30,749 fully vaccinated)

#38. Limestone County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,198 (1,185 new cases, +76% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,697 (18,494 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (231 total deaths)

— 31.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (34,544 fully vaccinated)

#37. Randolph County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,254 (285 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,560 (3,990 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (68 total deaths)

— 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (7,282 fully vaccinated)

#36. Lauderdale County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,264 (1,172 new cases, +101% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,555 (17,206 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (320 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (40,991 fully vaccinated)

#35. Baldwin County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,294 (2,889 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,390 (43,285 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (603 total deaths)

— 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (107,158 fully vaccinated)

#34. Elmore County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,297 (1,053 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,106 (17,952 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (301 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (34,769 fully vaccinated)

#33. Tuscaloosa County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,319 (2,762 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,559 (40,948 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (666 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (87,292 fully vaccinated)

#32. Wilcox County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,330 (138 new cases, +126% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,368 (2,009 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (38 total deaths)

— 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (5,253 fully vaccinated)

#31. Barbour County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,341 (331 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,269 (4,263 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (83 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (10,459 fully vaccinated)

#30. Morgan County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,362 (1,630 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,490 (25,719 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (431 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (49,903 fully vaccinated)

#29. Madison County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,367 (5,099 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,188 (64,094 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (776 total deaths)

— 38.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (216,250 fully vaccinated)

#28. Clarke County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,401 (331 new cases, +299% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,445 (5,302 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (89 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (11,558 fully vaccinated)

#27. Autauga County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,416 (791 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,434 (11,975 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (162 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (21,705 fully vaccinated)

#26. Shelby County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,433 (3,120 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,700 (45,064 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (383 total deaths)

— 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (74,974 fully vaccinated)

#25. Colbert County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,436 (793 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,458 (10,749 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (217 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (25,427 fully vaccinated)

#24. Dallas County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,438 (535 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,631 (6,186 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 573 (213 total deaths)

— 69.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (16,005 fully vaccinated)

#23. Lee County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,474 (2,426 new cases, +138% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,080 (29,749 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (271 total deaths)

— 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (60,600 fully vaccinated)

#22. Bullock County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,495 (151 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,325 (1,851 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (46 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (4,861 fully vaccinated)

#21. Crenshaw County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,496 (206 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,667 (2,984 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 581 (80 total deaths)

— 71.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (4,521 fully vaccinated)

#20. Pickens County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,505 (300 new cases, +216% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,027 (3,792 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (92 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (9,352 fully vaccinated)

#19. Bibb County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,509 (338 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,943 (4,914 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (95 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (7,390 fully vaccinated)

#18. St. Clair County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,537 (1,376 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,694 (19,419 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (367 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (33,460 fully vaccinated)

#17. Hale County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,556 (228 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,456 (3,583 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 621 (91 total deaths)

— 83.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (8,567 fully vaccinated)

#16. Escambia County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,578 (578 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,688 (7,945 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (150 total deaths)

— 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (12,772 fully vaccinated)

#15. Talladega County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,583 (1,266 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,566 (16,448 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (313 total deaths)

— 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (28,153 fully vaccinated)

#14. Sumter County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,593 (198 new cases, +196% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,543 (1,683 total cases)

— 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (42 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (5,951 fully vaccinated)

#13. Clay County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,617 (214 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,919 (2,901 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (70 total deaths)

— 56.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (5,440 fully vaccinated)

#12. Conecuh County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,633 (197 new cases, +338% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,190 (2,195 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (62 total deaths)

— 51.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (4,910 fully vaccinated)

#11. Monroe County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,635 (339 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,023 (3,944 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (66 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (8,687 fully vaccinated)

#10. Perry County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,659 (148 new cases, +190% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,234 (1,627 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (41 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (4,124 fully vaccinated)

#9. Butler County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,702 (331 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,491 (3,985 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (102 total deaths)

— 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (7,295 fully vaccinated)

#8. Coosa County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,726 (184 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,210 (2,155 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (48 total deaths)

— 32.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (4,124 fully vaccinated)

#7. Macon County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,766 (319 new cases, +144% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,449 (2,972 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (69 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (8,179 fully vaccinated)

#6. Mobile County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,797 (7,426 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,293 (87,983 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (1,401 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (194,635 fully vaccinated)

#5. Jefferson County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,811 (11,924 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,439 (141,189 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (2,033 total deaths)

— 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (361,362 fully vaccinated)

#4. Chambers County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,831 (609 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,710 (6,887 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (147 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (9,881 fully vaccinated)

#3. Tallapoosa County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,977 (798 new cases, +134% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,369 (8,626 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (207 total deaths)

— 51.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (15,058 fully vaccinated)

#2. Lowndes County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,984 (193 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,550 (2,096 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (68 total deaths)

— 106.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (4,497 fully vaccinated)

#1. Montgomery County, AL