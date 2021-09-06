(STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

#50. Lawrence County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 48.4%

— 13.2% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 46.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.1%

– Total population: 25,938

#49. Randolph County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.0%

— 12.0% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

– Total population: 17,672

#48. Morgan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.2%

— 11.8% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 47.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.3%

– Total population: 91,736

#47. DeKalb County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.2%

— 11.8% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 47.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 53,718

#46. Limestone County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.2%

— 11.7% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 47.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.6%

– Total population: 71,644

#45. Autauga County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.5%

— 11.1% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

– Total population: 41,829

#44. Franklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.6%

— 11.0% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 47.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.0%

– Total population: 23,755

#43. Cleburne County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.6%

— 11.0% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 46.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%

– Total population: 11,500

#42. Elmore County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.7%

— 10.9% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

– Total population: 62,974

#41. Escambia County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%

— 10.3% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

– Total population: 29,000

#40. Etowah County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.2%

— 10.0% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 80,659

#39. Colbert County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.4%

— 9.6% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 42,886

#38. Dale County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.5%

— 9.5% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

– Total population: 37,748

#37. Washington County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%

— 9.2% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 41.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 12,940

#36. Henry County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%

— 8.4% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

– Total population: 13,547

#35. Baldwin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 7.5% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 162,434

#34. Houston County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.6%

— 7.4% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

– Total population: 79,964

#33. Shelby County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.5%

— 5.8% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

– Total population: 160,651

#32. Calhoun County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%

— 5.7% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 89,901

#31. Coosa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%

— 5.6% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%

– Total population: 9,004

#30. Tallapoosa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%

— 4.9% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

– Total population: 32,072

#29. Tuscaloosa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%

— 4.8% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

– Total population: 163,036

#28. Crenshaw County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.6%

— 3.9% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 10,749

#27. Talladega County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 3.7% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

– Total population: 63,214

#26. Lauderdale County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 3.6% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

– Total population: 74,063

#25. Conecuh County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%

— 2.4% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

– Total population: 9,862

#24. Mobile County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%

— 1.7% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 316,322

#23. Chambers County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.8%

— 1.7% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 26,817

#22. Clarke County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.0%

— 1.4% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

– Total population: 19,001

#21. Marengo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%

— 1.0% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

– Total population: 15,071

#20. Monroe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%

— 0.5% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

– Total population: 16,591

#19. Butler County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.6%

— 0.3% lower than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

– Total population: 15,459

#18. Pickens County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.9%

— 2.0% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

– Total population: 16,444

#17. Madison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.9%

— 2.0% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

– Total population: 278,364

#16. Choctaw County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.2%

— 2.6% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

– Total population: 10,425

#15. Lee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%

— 2.9% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 125,087

#14. Barbour County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.4%

— 4.8% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

– Total population: 20,346

#13. Russell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.7%

— 5.3% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

– Total population: 43,865

#12. Pike County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.0%

— 5.8% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

– Total population: 26,868

#11. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%

— 6.8% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

– Total population: 508,231

#10. Wilcox County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%

— 12.1% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.2%

– Total population: 8,167

#9. Hale County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.9%

— 12.7% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

– Total population: 11,404

#7. Dallas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%

— 13.5% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

– Total population: 30,317

#6. Montgomery County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%

— 13.6% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%

– Total population: 173,271

#5. Perry County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.5%

— 13.9% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%

– Total population: 7,418

#4. Sumter County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.7%

— 14.2% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

– Total population: 10,463

#3. Greene County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.6%

— 15.8% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%

– Total population: 6,570

#2. Bullock County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.6%

— 15.9% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.3%

– Total population: 8,202

#1. Macon County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%

— 16.5% higher than Alabama average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.5%

– Total population: 15,682