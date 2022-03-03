MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — This could be the year Alabama lawmakers put the question of gambling to voters.

Sen. Greg Albritton says he’s been introducing gambling legislation for roughly 20 years, but he thinks this time around it has a real chance.

“I’ve been reading, amending and even writing gaming bills since 2003. We need to get this done,” Albritton said.

Albritton proposed two bills Thursday. The first, a constitutional amendment that would create a new Alabama Education Lottery and Gambling Commission to regulate an official state lottery, casino games, sports betting, bingo and raffles.

Further, it limits the number of licensed casinos in the state to five, and allows for two “satellite casinos” with limited electronic gaming. It would require the governor to make a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to address gambling on their land. It also imposes a 20 percent tax on the net gambling revenues for casinos and sports betting and provides for the distribution of those revenues.

The second bill would implement that amendment, if passed by voters.

“We need to do this right away. We need to take control of the fantasy gaming, the online gaming, the sports gaming,” Albritton said.

Albritton estimates the state stands to gain between $750 and $800 million dollars in revenue from gambling.

The Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling is neutral on the bill. President Jack Galassini says he does expect legalization would increase the number of people with gambling addictions.

“The more you make something available, the easier it is for a person to have that availability, to be drawn to it and of course receive an addiction. This is an addiction the same as alcohol and drugs,” Gallassini said.

Gallassini says if the bill passes, he’d like to see funding for gambling addiction resources along with it.

“If you’re going to do anything with regard to gambling if you’ll make sure that there’s money set aside to address problem gambling,’ Galassini said.

The bill also proposes that more than 99 percent of lottery revenues would go toward higher education scholarships.

Albritton said he expects the bills to get a vote in committee Tuesday next week, and be on the floor soon after.