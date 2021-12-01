Correction officer arrested, charged after smuggling cell phone to inmate

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One correctional officer is facing charges after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) says she smuggled a cellphone to inmate.

Taylor Boatwright was arrested and charged with one count of promoting prison contraband and one count of use of official position for personal gain after she was found with a smuggled cell phone during an employee inspection, according to a news release from the ESCO.

Investigators say Boatwright was paid by the inmate to bring the phone into the facility.

Boatwright was given a $30,000 bond and was released later that day, according to the release.