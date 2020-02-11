Corps allocates $274 million for ship channel project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has allocated $274 million for a ship channel widening project at the Port of Mobile.

The work will deepen the existing bar, bay and river channels by five feet and widen the bay channel by 100 feet, to 500 feet, for three nautical miles.

The federal government is paying for 75-percent of the project. The remainder of the work is being funded by the state under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Port of Mobile is one of the nation’s fastest growing container seaports and has an economic impact of $22.4 billion annually. The harbor channel construction project will allow for more goods to be shipped and sold through Mobile.

“Today marks a historic moment and victory for Mobile and the entire state of Alabama,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama. “I look forward to its completion and the resulting impact.”

Jimmy Lyons, director and CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority, described the project as a “game changer.”

Work will begin later this year.