DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – We now know the names of the three males and one female who were killed when gunfire erupted at a sweet-16 birthday party Saturday night that also injured 28 others.

They have been identified as 23-year-old Corbin Holston of Dadeville, 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell of Camp Hill, 19-year-old Marsiah Collins of Opelika, and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Smith of Dadeville killed in the mass shooting. Their names were released Monday morning by Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox, who was holding back tears as he shared them with WRBL over the phone.

Law enforcement officials confirmed 28 others were injured in the shooting. Some of them remain in critical condition.

As of Monday morning law enforcement sources say investigators do have at least one person of interest. However, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will not confirm that information with WRBL on the record.

Witnesses tell WRBL the gathering was a Sweet-16 Birthday celebration at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, and the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night. We are told the majority of those injured are teenagers.

Sources tell WRBL multiple law enforcement agencies are working feverishly in multiple jurisdictions on the investigation. WRBL is told ALEA is leading the investigation, not local law enforcement. ALEA released the following statement Sunday morning around 8:15:

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) launched a death investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief. The investigation is a result of a shooting that occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. Currently, there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries. The following agencies responded to the scene and are currently assisting with the investigation: The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and the 5 Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, some individuals have taken to social media to request the removal of a disturbing image showing six people on the ground in a building with the caption “Praying For Dadeville.” First responders have acknowledged they are aware of the image that shows one gun laying on top of one of the individuals.

The dance studio on N. Broadnax Street is next to the PNC Bank in the heart of downtown Dadeville. The studio also serves as a venue for local events. Saturday night it was the scene of one of the largest mass shootings in Alabama history as witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and people running and screaming from the building. A tarp hung over the glass front door and white sheets could be seen inside covering the floor. Several yellow police placards littered the front sidewalk.

Investigators are keeping their investigation close to the vest. Investigators have said they do not believe there is a risk to the community. A motive remains unknown.