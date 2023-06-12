Whole Sweet Corn with leaves grilled on hot coal fire. Seen from above

ALABAMA (WHNT) — A survey by famed veggie company Green Giant revealed each state’s most beloved vegetable, and you might be shucked at the results!

Corn was voted as America’s favorite vegetable in 2023, finally booting off the long-reigning champ for the last five years – broccoli.

32 states chose the sweet, buttery kernels as their favorite veggie of all, but not in Alabama. The Yellowhammer state voted for the starchy, grassy green bean as its champion. The only other state who hopped on that train was Kentucky.

America’s Favorite Vegetables 2023 results (PR Newswire)

Green beans also ousted carrots as an option entirely, which wasn’t voted as the top veggie in any state.

Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Louisiana, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Washinton, D.C., Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New York all nominated broccoli as their go-to green,

Organizers of the survey said Iowa’s choice is a bit ironic since the state is the country’s largest producer of corn. Still, Iowans stuck with broccoli as their top pick (we think that may be due to being surrounded by corn).

5,100 people took part in the survey, with results coming in just in time for National Eat Your Vegetables Day (Saturday, June 17). Even though it came in at second place, more than 1 out of 3 Americans still said broccoli was the “tastiest” veggie.

Runners up behind green beans included spinach, carrots and brussels sprouts.