DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man, who was convicted of murder as a juvenile, and is now charged with rape in Houston County and robbery in North Alabama is on the run.

Ralph Coleman, 22, of Dothan was scheduled to appear before Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton on Monday morning, but court records show that Coleman failed to appear.

After this incident, Moulton issued a warrant for his arrest and listed him as a fugitive.

Officers say Coleman raped a 19-year-old woman at Dothan motel. The woman went to the motel intending to see another man, however, Coleman forced himself onto her.

This isn’t Coleman’s first time on the run from the law. Last year, after an alleged rape on April 12 Coleman wasn’t arrested until May after police arrested him in Florida and took him back to Houston County to face charges.

Sources say that Coleman was convicted of murder as a juvenile for a 2016 murder on Collier Street in Dothan.

Because of his juvenile status, Alabama law required Coleman’s release when he reached the age of 21.

Coleman’s criminal record also extends to North Alabama, where he is connected with robbery and shooting in Decatur.

Coleman and the other suspect were later arrested and held without bond, but court records show he was released from the Morgan County Jail in July of this year.

If you have any information on Coleman’s whereabouts, you are asked to call your nearest law enforcement agency.