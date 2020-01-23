Convicted killer accused of shooting Mobile store clerk had warrants for his arrest in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The convicted killer accused of shooting a store clerk in Mobile last week had warrants issued for his arrest in Daphne. According to the Daphne Police Department, Reginald Blevins walked into a CVS Pharmacy on January 12th, grabbed some beer, and left the store. The theft was caught on surveillance camera. The officer on the case called Mobile Police, who gave Blevins’ name as a possible suspect. The warrant was issued for Blevins on Tuesday.

Blevins’ initial bond hearing for the shooting was set for Wednesday. It was postponed after Blevins yawned in the courtroom. You can read more about Blevins’ initial charges in the Mobile shooting and his criminal history here.

