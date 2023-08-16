JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a contract worker died Monday in an accident at the Packaging Corporation of America plant.

Chief Taylor tells WKRG News 5 Davonne Woods was working for H&M Contracting at the PCA plant on Industrial Rd. when he was killed. According to Taylor, a witness reported seeing the large truck Woods was driving roll over into a pond on the property.

“His truck was loaded, and once in the soft dirt it rolled over into the pond,” explained Chief Taylor.

Woods is from the Pine Hill community of Wilcox County.