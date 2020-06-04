Congressional candidates tout endorsements

Republican congressional candidates Jerry Carl and Bill Hightower continue to accumulate endorsements ahead of the July 14th run off election. Hightower’s endorsements have been from key conservative leaders and organizations, while Carl’s endorsement are mostly from business and industry groups.

Thursday, the Carl campaign announced the endorsement of Coastal 150, a economic development group in Lower Alabama.

Earlier this week, Carl received the endorsement of the Alabama Farmers Federation. Other support for Carl has been declared by UPS, Alabama Power, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, the Credit Union National Association, the Committee for the Advancement of Cotton, and the National Community Pharmacists Association.

Hightower recently announced that he had been endorsed by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a former presidential candidate and conservative leader. Hightower has also been endorsed by the National Right to Life Committee, the nation’s oldest and largest pro-life advocacy organization, and by Ed Martin, president of the “pro-family” Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Forum.