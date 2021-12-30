Conecuh Sausage Drops for NYE despite product shortages

CONECUH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Evergreen announced Dec. 28 that the Conecuh Sausage Drop will mark the beginning of the new year despite shortages.  

Conecuh Sausage Company announced the same day that the beloved sausage would be in short supply during the holiday season. 

High demand, labor shortages and the inability to get pork are the main reasons why Conecuh Sausage is so hard to find this year. 

Despite the shortages, the Conecuh Sausage box will make its debut at the Evergreen NYE event. 

You can watch the drop Dec. 31 at Liberty Hall Plaza in Evergreen.

The event will feature:

  • Food trucks
  • Hot chocolate and cookies
  • Festivities and music

Festivities start at 10 p.m. followed by the NYE countdown at 11:59 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Liberty Hall Plaza parking areas and at Reid State Tech.

