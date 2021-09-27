Conecuh County students become published authors

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Children at Southside Preparatory Magnet Academy became published authors earlier in September.

The school recently announced eight of their students published their books.

The following students have published:

  • Journey Boonner – “Ace The Disobedient Dog”
Journey Boonner – “Ace The Disobedient Dog”
  • Khari Branch – “Kaleria Takes Action”
Khari Branch – “Kaleria Takes Action”
  • A’Nydia King – “Larry Lysol Ends Coronavirus”
A’Nydia King – “Larry Lysol Ends Coronavirus”
  • LaMaya Rogers – “Lily and The lost Teddy Bear”
LaMaya Rogers – “Lily and The lost Teddy Bear”
  • Nadia Brazile – “As High As I Can Soar”
Nadia Brazile – “As High As I Can Soar”
  • Natalie Broxson – “Tin Can Timmy and His Troubles”
  • Kalyne Bradley – “8th Grade Musings” (poetry book)

Congratulations to these eight young authors!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories