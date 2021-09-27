Conecuh County students become published authors

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Children at Southside Preparatory Magnet Academy became published authors earlier in September.
The school recently announced eight of their students published their books.
The following students have published:
- Journey Boonner – “Ace The Disobedient Dog”
- Khari Branch – “Kaleria Takes Action”
- A’Nydia King – “Larry Lysol Ends Coronavirus”
- LaMaya Rogers – “Lily and The lost Teddy Bear”
- Nadia Brazile – “As High As I Can Soar”
- Natalie Broxson – “Tin Can Timmy and His Troubles”
- Kalyne Bradley – “8th Grade Musings” (poetry book)
Congratulations to these eight young authors!