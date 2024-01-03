CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a murder suspect who ran from a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

Ladarius Fantroy, a suspect in a double murder from June 2023, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash in the Belleville Community near Highway 84 and County Road 15.

Fantroy ran away from the scene, according to Conecuh County Sheriff Randy Brock.

“JoeJoe” Rankin, 10, and his mother’s boyfriend, Jatonio Williams, were shot and killed while returning home just before midnight last June.

Family members previously told WKRG they believed it was a home invasion.

Monroeville Police, CCSO deputies, the State Bureau of Investigation, Evergreen Police and the U.S. Marshals Office are all involved in the search.

Brock told News 5 he doesn’t believe Fantroy will “come in easily” based on his criminal history.

South Forty Restaurant in Repton, Ala., has announced its early closure due to the manhunt.

CCSO officials urge anyone in the area to stay alert and call 911 if they see anyone or anything unusual around their property.