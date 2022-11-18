CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The recount is done for the 2022 Conecuh County Sheriff’s race, and the candidates were separated by one vote, according to the probate judge.

Incumbent Randy Brock will remain sheriff, beating challenger Mike Blackmon by just a single vote. The votes came in on Nov. 8 and were so close that a recount was scheduled. As of Nov. 18, Brock has 2,227 votes with Blackmon has 2,226 votes.

Sheriff Brock was the Democratic candidate who has been sheriff since 2015. Blackmon was the Republican candidate who works for the Alabama Department of Transportation.