Company plans to bring peanut shelling company to Atmore, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced a peanut shelling plant is planned to be built by Coastal Growers LLC in Atmore. This plant will bring more than 100 jobs to Escambia County, Alabama. The plant and storage will cost $87 million and reside at 60 acres in the Atmore Industrial Park.

“The Coastal Growers facility in Atmore will become a vital resource for peanut farmers in Alabama and beyond by helping to make their operations more sustainable and profitable. I look forward to seeing the impact that this project is going to have for our farmers and for the region.” Gov Ivey said.

The attorney representative, Paul Turner said the average wage at the plant would be more than $17 per hour and temporary positioning will be available during peak season.

