ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass is coming together to help a family struggling financially to save their premature baby who’s fighting for his life.

So far, their GoFundMe page has raised over $4,000 since last Friday when we first brought you their story.

Anna Bowers was battling a severe and rare case of preeclampsia causing her liver to fail therefore she had to have her baby boy John Bentley three months earlier than expected.

Bentley was born weighing one pound and he’s currently losing weight and having breathing problems.

A GoFundMe page was created for John Bentley’s medical bills along with his mother. And, it will also help with parking expenses, traveling expenses from going back and forth from Elba to Birmingham, and food.

Money is also hard to come by for the family right now, due to the father working part-time at a gas station and the mother being out of work for at least the next two months.

Their goal has been increased by another $5,000 to $15,000 due to owing the hospital more than they originally thought on top of their utilities.

“Anything, I mean he is the priority as far as anything to do with medical expenses they come after him and then just help getting up there to see him and not lose our home in the process,” says Bowers.

If you would like to donate and help the family, you can click here.