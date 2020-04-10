Commissioner asks AG to reconsider opinion on local loans for suffering small businesses

Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson has written to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, asking him to reconsider his opinion that municipalities and counties cannot use public funds to help small, private, businesses.

“As small businesses fail in communities across Alabama, I fear that our state and local economies will plummet and revenues will be severely impacted for the foreseeable future and possibly for years to come,” Hudson wrote in a letter Wednesday. On Tuesday, Marshall wrote an opinion stating that while state law allows public funds to be spent on incentives for large industries, it doesn’t allow public aid for small private businesses.

“We are all trying to figure out a way to help the business community and the people who were impacted who were actually employed,” Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl said Thursday.

Mobile County was considering its own grant and loan program for small businesses until the idea was shot down by Marshall

“The government closed the businesses, and until they’re allowed by the government to re-open, they’re struggling, they’re suffering,” Hudson said.

Connie Hudson has asked the Attorney General to reconsider, due to the unique circumstances and the potential economic damage that would extend beyond the small businesses.

“If those businesses close, that’s revenue to to local communities, revenue to the state, revenue we need to supply services to our citizens,” Hudson said.

Marshall tells News-5 he sympathizes with the County but “my office does not make or pass laws, nor does its attorneys read their, or my, policy preferences into the law. We merely explain what the law says.”

Marshall says it’s up to the state legislature to change to the law. The legislature, though, isn’t scheduled to reconvene until late this month.