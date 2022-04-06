MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Comcast is hiring 300 virtual positions in Inbound Sales across the southeast region which includes Alabama. Among the available positions, 50 bilingual representatives who must be fluent in English and Spanish.

Inbound Sales Representatives work directly with customers over the phone to promote and sell Comcast products and services. These representatives support the customer to set up new services, transfer services from one address to another, or add a new product to their existing services.

Comcast offers employees competitive pay and benefits which begins on the first day of employment, such as:

insurance

free Xfinity television and internet services

401k match

employee stock purchase program

If you wish to apply you can find the Virtual ISR here or bilingual position here all job postings are on the Comcast Careers website as well.