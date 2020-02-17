JCSO: Collision with deer ends in serious injuries, fatality

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A vehicle collided with a deer, sending it flying into the northbound lane to impact another vehicle, ultimately killing the passenger and causing serious injuries to the driver.

No other injuries were reported, according to JCSO.

When first hit, the deer went airborne then flew into the windshield of another vehicle.

The passenger that succumbed to their injuries was 81-year-old, Edna Griffin from Chipley, Fla. The driver, 58-year-old Katherine Comerford is at Southeast Alabama Medical being treated for her injuries.

