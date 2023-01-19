ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been a tough couple of days for those who knew Mike Reynolds and the passion he had for serving his community.

“When you called him it didn’t matter what you needed, whether he could help you or not he was going to be there,” said Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson. “Always pleasant, took care of his people. He was just one of those supervisors and chiefs everybody wanted to work for.”

The Poarch Band of Creek Indian’s police chief suffered a fatal heart attack Wednesday morning. Sheriff Jackson knew him well and says Reynolds’ was the first one to step up and help others.

“He never met a stranger,” Jackson explained. “He took care of anybody that needed help and when people would come along and they’d have some kind of problem that was affecting their life he never looked at them or shied away. He helped them and he stepped up to the plate.”

The tribe’s CEO and chairwoman, Stephanie Bryan, tells us it’s been an emotional time for friends and colleagues.

“During his years at Poarch, Mike worked tirelessly to ensure the public safety of our community where he forged deep connections with countless Tribal members and our neighbors,” a statement released to WKRG News 5 Wednesday read in part.

Reynolds worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years. He served as the tribe’s police chief since 2016. The majority of his career was spent in Mobile County where he worked for the sheriff’s office and the Chickasaw Police Department, but his impact was felt across countless communities. Sheriff Jackson says he’ll miss working with Reynolds, a friend who will be hard to replace.

“The Poarch Band of Creek Indian Police Department is a very tight-knit organization and he was the leader,” said Jackson. “They all looked to him for advice and he gave them a good mentorship. He had a lot to offer. He had such a long career. It’s going to hurt. This is something that is going to linger around for a long time because replacing somebody of his caliber, even though somebody will eventually take that place, those are some big shoes to fill.”

Mike Reynold’s was 59 years old. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home in Theodore. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 24 at the same location.