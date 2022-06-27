COFFEEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A death investigation continues Monday in Clarke County after a two-year-old boy was found Sunday night unresponsive.

“The baby was already blue. They attempted CPR. A nurse was attempting CPR and that was the first person who was actually on scene,” said Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith.

What started as a call for help at a home on West Bend Road quickly turned to a death investigation. The situation escalated further once Clarke County deputies arrived.

“A couple of times a suspect came to the door with a gun saying that police officers and deputies were going to have to kill her,” said Smith.

After a standoff that lasted nearly 45 minutes, he said the person who was later identified as the child’s mom, attempted to leave the home, still waving a gun towards deputies. Deputies shot out her front tire and that’s when Sheriff Smith said the mom continued fighting back.

“She came climbing out of the sunroof and got on the hood of the car,” said Smith.

Deputies quickly moved in and arrested the mom, who Sheriff Smith isn’t identifying Monday due to the ongoing investigation. However, sources confirm she’s Katye Clark of Coffeeville who now faces a list of charges.

“What she’s charged with is menacing, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance of Methamphetamine,” said Smith.

It’s still not clear how the child died or if the mom is responsible, but he can confirm the child was not shot. Sheriff Smith expects the autopsy to take several days before he is notified with results. For now this is an ongoing investigation.