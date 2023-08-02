ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Former high school basketball coach Ken Carter is set to be the keynote speaker on Friday at the teacher institute for Escambia County Alabama Teachers.

Carter made headlines in 1999 when he suspended his entire roster for poor academic results. His story was depicted in the film “Coach Carter,” which came out in 2005. Carter is played by Samuel L. Jackson in the movie.

Now, the former high school basketball coach travels the country as an inspirational speaker. He founded the Coach Ken Carter Foundation, a nonprofit organization promoting and providing education, training and mentoring programs for minority youths.

Carter has also founded the Coach Carter Impact Academy, which aims to assist disadvantaged youth in reaching their full potential in academics and in life.

The event is set to take place at the Flomaton High School auditorium at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.