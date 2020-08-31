CNN: Jones’ Senate seat most likely to be flipped

A CNN report says Alabama’s Doug Jones is the incumbant most likely to lose his U.S. Senate seat.
The report says, “Jones has been in a perilous position ever since he flipped this seat blue in a December 2017 special election, only narrowly defeating the scandal-plagued Roy Moore.”
Jones faces Republican Tommy Tuberville in November.
Democrats need a net gain of three seats to “flip” or gain control of the Senate, if they also win the White House, since the vice president breaks tie votes. Democrats would a net change of four seats to gain control of the Senate with a Donald Trump re-election.
See the full report here.
