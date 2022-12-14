Battleship Park is among multiple other places closing due to severe weather (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early.

City of Mobile Offices

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has declared a civil emergency, which means all City of Mobile offices closed at 1:30 p.m. This includes the recycling centers. The Mobile Municipal Court traffic docket scheduled for 5 p.m. will be rescheduled.

Battleship Memorial Park

Battleship Memorial Park will close at 3 p.m. Visitors will not be able to purchase tickets or go to the gift shop after 3 p.m. Visitors will be allowed to stay until 5:30 p.m.

Mobile County Commission

The Mobile County Commission closed at 1:30 p.m.

Clarke County Courthouse

The Clarke County Courthouse in Grove Hill closed at 2 p.m.

Washington County Courthouse

Frank Turner Hall and the Washington County Courthouse closed at noon. The county crew is remaining on standby in case of possible damage.

Monroe County Courthouse

The Monroe County Courthouse will close at 3 p.m.