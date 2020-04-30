Closed for six weeks Alabama beaches reopen

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Anticipation has been building for weeks. Now, beach chairs once again line the Gulf, lifeguard stands and garbage cans back in their rightful place.

“We’ve been wanting to go to the beach and be by ourselves for a long time,” says George Geisler

For six weeks, the beaches have been closed. Some believe it’s still too soon to open them. “I guess it’s good if everybody stays safe,” says Shelby Manskow.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with being out in the fresh air as long as your sticking to the stipulations of being six feet apart,” adds Lyndsey Dubose.

Some areas will still be off-limits. Alabama Point East just north of Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach will remain closed. The beach to narrow to enforce social distancing according to city officials.

In Gulf Shores, the parking area near the Hangout and Pink Pony will remain closed through the weekend as work is finished on the boardwalk.

No large groups and staying six feet apart maybe the new normal but for Chelsea Baldwin and her family, some things will never change. “We’re definitely excited especially Memorial weekend coming up. So we’re excited to go to the beach.”

The next two weeks will be importnat. If beachgoers don’t play by the rules, the beaches could be shut down again.

