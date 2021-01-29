Clarke County Schools: All Jackson schools transition to virtual-only

(WKRG) — Clarke County Schools’ announced on its Facebook page that all Jackson schools, starting Friday, will go virtual-only.

Effective Friday, January 29, all Jackson schools will transition to virtual only for 2 weeks for all students. This decision was made in response to an increased number of faculty required to quarantine due to contact tracing. In-person school will resume on Tuesday, February 16. All employees are expected to report, as scheduled, to work unless in quarantine or isolation.

Clarke County Schools

