CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Most of Clarke County is in the enhanced risk zone for severe weather Thursday. Emergency management officials have been watching the weather closely. Rain started falling around lunchtime Thursday just as schools were letting students out early ahead of the main threat.

“Where those particular cells develop we have no way of knowing,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite.

Waite says officials aren’t taking any chances. With some bus routes taking over an hour and a half to complete they want to make sure everyone is off the roads.

“The grounds are really saturated so trees will topple a little easier this time. With those high winds, especially if we see 60-70mph winds we’ll have trees down on these rural roads and we may not know about them for a while, so we encourage everybody to slow down and be careful,” he explained.

That’s why Monroe County and Washington County schools also released students early Thursday. Even with the main threat in the afternoon hours Waite is still monitoring storms approaching the area that could pose problems.

“If you come across a tree down let 911 know and we’ll get some crews out to remove it,” said Waite.

He says areas that typically deal with ponding on the roads and washouts shouldn’t experience any major issues. Waite reminds residents who live in mobile homes to play it safe and move to a sturdy structure even as the threat of severe weather lessens into the evening hours.