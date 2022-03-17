(WKRG) — Several schools in South Alabama are closing Friday, March 18 due to severe weather. WKRG News 5 has put together a list of schools closing for severe weather.

Clarke Co.

Clarke County schools decided to close after portions of the county were upgraded to an enhanced threat, meaning it stands at a three out of five for severe storms, according to a Facebook post from Clarke County schools.

Clarke Prepatory school will also close Friday doe severe weather.

Tornadoes, high winds and hail are all possible on Friday, according to the post.

Thomasville

Thomasville schools also announced that they will be closing Friday.

Washington Co.

Washington Co. schools are also closing Friday due to a severe weather threat.

Baldwin Co.

Currently, Baldwin County schools will remain open. Superintendent Eddie Tyler will be briefed on weather updates later this afternoon. Changes to the Baldwin County school schedule may be announced tonight.

Monroe Co.

Monroe Co. schools will not be in person on Friday. The school system will hold a virtual day.

Monroe Academy will be closed Firday.

Escambia Co., Ala.

Escambia County, Ala. schools will be closed Firday.

Saraland City schools

Saraland City schools will also be closed Friday due to severe weather, according to their Facebook page.

Conecuh Co. public schools

Conecuh County public schools will also close Friday.

Satsuma City Schools

Satsuma City schools will close Friday for weather.

Chickasaw City Schools

Chickasaw City schools will close Friday.

Mobile Co.

Mobile County schools are already out Friday for a teacher work day.

WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as we learn more about local school closures and schedule changes.