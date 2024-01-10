DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The former Assistant Communication Director with the City of Dothan Communication Center has pled not guilty to a plethora of tampering charges.

In early June, 43-year-old Amy Granberry was arrested and charged with twelve counts of Computer Tampering. She was later released from the Houston County Jail on a $180,00 bond.

On Thursday, December 28, Granberry pleaded not guilty to her charges.

According to Dothan Police, Granberry accessed the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) computer system used by the Dothan Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Department, and the Houston County Emergency Management System without the proper authorization.

After her arrest, Granberry was fired from her position at the Dothan Communications Center.

Granberry was arrested alongside former Dothan fireman and contract worker with the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, Jesse Ryan Taylor.

After their arrest, the Houston County Commission placed former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah on leave. A day later, Judah resigned from his position.