City of Gulf Shores Updates Facility Openings Following Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home Order

Unedited press release from the City of Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores, Ala. – In response to the amended Safer at Home Order issued by Governor Kay Ivey that goes into effect at 5 p.m. today, the City of Gulf Shores would like to announce the following facility openings and updates.

· Effective today, May 22, at 5 p.m., the following facilities will open to public access: Gulf Shores Sportsplex, Kids Park playground, Meyer Park playground, Skate Park, all picnic pavilions, outdoor fitness equipment, public restrooms, benches and picnic tables. Please note these facilities are not able to be regularly sanitized. It is important that anyone who utilizes these facilities takes personal, preventative sanitization measures. In additional, all public drinking fountains will remain closed. The public is encouraged to bring their own water and personal supplies.

· Effective Tuesday, May 26, City Hall, the Building Department, Planning and Zoning Department, Municipal Court Office and the Gulf Shores Museum will resume normal business operations and open to public access with social distancing regulations in place. Business is still encouraged to be conducted online as much as possible. Please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/Online-Services.

· The following facilities remain open: all public beach accesses, the City Store, Gulf Shores Dog Park, Thomas B. Norton Public Library, Recycling Center and drop off location (160 W 36th Ave.), George C. Meyer Tennis Center and the Mo’s Landing and Canal Park boat launches.

· City facility rentals will be available beginning Monday, June 1, with social distancing, sanitization and capacity regulations put in place.

At this time the City of Gulf Shores is actively working on a plan to open the David L. Bodenhamer Recreation Center and the Cultural Center in the safest manner possible. Plans for a possible SPARC/Summer Camp are currently being evaluated for consideration as well. More Recreation Department updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

For specific questions or information related to the governor’s health order visit https://governor.alabama.gov/. For more information and health resources on COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to provide public updates at www.gulfshoresal.gov and through social media. The public is encouraged to sign up to receive update notifications by visiting our website and clicking the “Notify Me” button.

