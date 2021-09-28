City Hall closed to Chickasaw residents

CHICKASAW Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Chickasaw announced on Sep. 28 that City Hall will be closed to the public.
City Hall was closed due to staffing shortages resulting from COVID-19.
City Hall will no longer accept any payments inside City Hall or via the direct City Hall telephone number.
Chickasaw residents can make payments by:
- Check or money order using the drop box at City Hall or by mail
- Credit/debit card online through the Chickasaw website under services tab using the PSN system
- Credit/debit card by calling 877-885-7968
- Setting up a direct payment through your personal bank account
City Hall will not accept any cash payments.