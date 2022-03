CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did in fact touch down in Choctaw County, on Tuesday, March 22.

The tornado was classified as an EF-1 tornado with winds peaking at 110 miles per hour. The time the tornado touched down was 6:33 p.m. which had a path length of .19 miles and a Max width of 130 yards.

No deaths or injuries were occurred because of the tornado.